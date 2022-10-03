Avera Medical Minute
Grand Falls Casino raises funds for Dakota Wounded Warriors throughout October

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LARCHWOOD, I.A.(Dakota News Now) - Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort is proud to support and partner with Dakota Wounded Warriors with our “Giving Back” campaign by matching contributions throughout October, representatives said in a press release.

For each $10 donation to the Dakota Wounded Warrior Program, Grand Falls guests will receive $10 in free slot play. Grand Falls hopes to raise $5,000 in October for Dakota Wounded Warriors.

“It’s a great way for our guests to support a great mission and for Grand Falls to reward our guests,” said Sharon Haselhoff, Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort General Manager. “The ‘Giving Back Campaign’ puts our company values into action and benefits a great cause.”

Dakota Wounded Warrior Project’s mission is to honor and empower Dakota Wounded Warriors who incurred a physical or mental injury, illness, or wound co-incident to military service on or after Sept. 11, 2001. Family members or caregivers may also be eligible for the program.

“We appreciate the support from Grand Falls Casino and their guests. It helps spread the word and supports our mission,” said Ken Teunissen, a veteran and leader of Dakota Wounded Warriors.

