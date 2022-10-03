Avera Medical Minute
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 6 (10-2-22)

Top sights, sounds and moments from prep and college football in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota
Top sights, sounds and moments from the week in prep and college football
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - September came to a close with a pair of #1 vs. #2 matchups in South Dakota high school football.

October began with an outstanding Key to the City game in college between arch rivals Sioux Falls and Augustana.

We look back at some of the best sights, sounds and moments in Gridiron Greatness!

