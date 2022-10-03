Jackrabbit soccer snaps out of scoring funk to defeat Omaha

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State used a scoring barrage during a 10-minute span in the early part of the second half to propel the Jackrabbits to a 3-0 win over Omaha in Summit League women’s soccer on Sunday, Oct. 2, at Fishback Soccer Park.

The Jackrabbits and Mavericks were locked in a standoff through 45 minutes with just one shot on goal in the first half of play. It only took four minutes out of the halftime break to snap the scoreless margin and end SDSU’s five-half spell without a goal.

“We really just talked about taking more risks,” SDSU head coach Brock Thompson said. “I really thought we were just playing a little bit safe, settling for possession versus risking the ball to get into some dangerous places. I thought that made all the difference in the world.”

South Dakota State got off to a furious start in the second half.

The Jackrabbits found the back of the net on a corner kick in the 49th minute. Defender Delaney Grant took the corner for the Jacks and her opportunity led to a goal as the Omaha goalkeeper couldn’t control the ball. Grant registered the first goal and points of her college career to put the Jacks ahead 1-0.

SDSU had two more corner kick chances before again notching a goal on a corner kick. In the 58th minute, Karlee Manding set up a pass that crossed in and Kayla Anderson used a header in traffic to provide a two-goal difference. The Jackrabbits scored for a third instance in their shortest duration of time between goals this season. Just 41 seconds later in the 59th minute, Manding sent a pass upfield to Katherine Jones who dribbled down the right side of the field. Jones distributed the ball over to Avery Murdzek in the box who struck a shot past the diving keeper for her third goal of the season.

A wave of Jackrabbits entered the contest over the next 30 minutes and continued to hold the Mavs off the board. Omaha got just one shot off in the game and none were sent on goal. It’s the second time this year the Jackrabbits have kept a team without placing a shot at the net.

The Jackrabbits have now held opponents off the scoreboard for 10 consecutive halves.

“I told the team that this is the most consistent we’ve been for an extended period of time,” Thompson said. “The consistency to play the right way both when our team has the ball and when we don’t. It makes it really hard for teams to get on the ball. The consistency lends itself to high performance.”

Notes

SDSU improved on its unbeaten streak during regular season matches at Fishback Soccer Park to 40. The Jackrabbits are now 7-0-5 overall (1-0-2 Summit League) and Omaha dropped to 2-7-4 (1-1-2). Cece Limongi recorded a team-high four shots with seven total Jackrabbits joining in the category. Every eligible Jackrabbit player on the active roster saw playing time Sunday. Rachel Preston (66), Kaycee Manding (64) and Hayley Lindaman (61) led the squad in minutes played.

Up Next

The Jackrabbits hit the road for the first time in over a month and for their first away game in Summit League action. SDSU plays at St. Thomas at 4 p.m. on Friday.

