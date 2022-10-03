National cheese recall causes Hy-Vee to pull certain products

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - No illnesses have been reported to Hy-Vee; however, the company announced a recall of eight products that potentially included listeria-contaminated cheese.

Out of an abundance of caution, Hy-Vee, Inc. is voluntarily recalling a list of products that include cheese after Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, Michigan, announced that some of the products it manufactured for Saputo Cheese USA’s distribution might have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The list below outlines the products that have been voluntarily recalled at Hy-Vee grocery stores in South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wisconsin.

UPC Product

02-47309-00000 Cranberry Brie Torte (Brie Hostess)

02-47310-00000 Apricot Brie Torte (Brie Hostess)

02-47260-00000 Triple Crème Brie, Montamore Cheddar, and Aged Gouda Cheese Board

02-45920-00000 Sparkling Fruit and Cheese Board

02-46794-00000 La Bonne Vie Domestic Double Crème Brie (cut & wrapped)

02-46795-00000 La Bonne Vie French Double Crème Brie (cut & wrapped)

75450-12681 Bon Appetite Gift Basket

75450-12588 Deluxe Delights Gift Basket

Customers who purchased any of these products should discard them or return them to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives at 1-800-772-4098.

For more information, visit the FDA’s website at www.fda.gov.

