No injuries in Sioux Falls house fire

Just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire reported by a...
Just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire reported by a passing vehicle.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire reported by a passing vehicle.

The first arriving fire unit reported smoke coming from the roof and could see an active fire in the basement. 

Fire crews entered all levels of the house to search for occupants and fire.  Crews were slowed in the search by large piles of household contents in the hallways and rooms of the building. 

It took 45 minutes to completely extinguish the fire in the basement and the exterior backside of the house.  The house did not have a working sprinkler system.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

