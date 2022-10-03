DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The bowling alley, a long-time business in Dell Rapids, recently came under new management, and with it comes a new food menu and a hope for family time.

“I think there is a stigma, right? Bowling alleys they’re quick, convenient food,” Casey McCoy said, the owner of Pinz.

McCoy took over as the owner of Pinz about five weeks ago. He wants to break that stigma around bowling alley food, and he’s doing that by using fresh local products.

“It just takes us sprinkling a little more of that love and care on it, and then boom. We don’t have just a bowling alley, we are a bowling alley, but we also are a really great restaurant with really great food,” McCoy said.

McCoy learned how to cook from his grandmother. This is where his passion for a family meal comes from.

“Oftentimes we don’t have the ability to have that home-cooked meal, and you know you can come to Pinz and you can have that home-cooked meal and that family time, because that’s what we’re about here is family,” McCoy said.

That love and sense of family is felt by his staff as well.

“He really takes care of you, not just as a boss but as a friend,” Kaleb Grave said, the chef at Pinz.

“It’s fun for me because I work with some world-class people,” McCoy said.

At Pinz, you can get anything from fried finger foods like bacon jalapeno wanton’s to fresh-cut sirloin steaks and everything in between.

“Getting to see people enjoy what you make for them really is what makes it all worthwhile,” Grave said.

“It just goes back to having great quality items, cooking them properly, and doing it with a little passion and love,” McCoy said.

You can find the full menu as well as hours on the Pinz website.

Pinz: Bringing good times and home-cooked food to Dell Rapids

