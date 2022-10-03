Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Police: Sioux Falls man chased 9-year-old boy, threw weapon at him

Arriving officers found the suspect, Larry Newholy, 27, from Sioux Falls, in the street, and he...
Arriving officers found the suspect, Larry Newholy, 27, from Sioux Falls, in the street, and he was arrested without incident. Newholy faces charges including Intentional Damage to Property, Abuse or Cruelty to a Minor, Aggravated Assault, Kidnapping 2nd-Degree, and Disorderly Conduct,(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a suspect was jumping on cars before he reportedly chased a 9-year-old boy to his home, threw a weapon, and then tried to break into the boy’s home.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said on Saturday evening in central Sioux Calls; a 9-year-old boy witnessed the suspect yelling and jumping on cars. This behavior scared the boy, prompting him to ride home on his bike. The suspect saw the boy riding away and ran after him, shouting, “I’m going to get you.”

The boy reached his house, which had another juvenile inside. As the boy was running to get inside, the suspect did not discharge his weapon but threw a stun gun at the boy, hitting him in the head. The boy decided to grab the gun to prevent the suspect from using it against him and ran inside. The boy locked the door, and soon after, the suspect tried to break into the house. The suspect stopped after some time and continued to jump on cars.

Clemens said a neighbor called to report the suspect for jumping on cars. Arriving officers found the suspect, Larry Newholy, 27, from Sioux Falls, in the street, and he was arrested without incident. Newholy faces charges including Intentional Damage to Property, Abuse or Cruelty to a Minor, Aggravated Assault, Kidnapping 2nd-Degree, and Disorderly Conduct,

The suspect had no relation to the victim.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot at the Giliberto's restaurant location on South Sertoma Avenue.
One person injured in Sunday morning shooting
Sioux Falls neighborhood concerned with Veterans Parkway expansion
Veterans Parkway expansion raises concerns for Sioux Falls neighborhood
The Pittsburgh Steelers face the New England Patriots during an NFL football game at Acrisure...
Spectator at Steelers game dies after fall from escalator
Buffalo showdown
The Buffalo Roundup draws thousands to the Black Hills
“They listed myocarditis as the cause, with a contributing factor of the COVID Pfizer vaccine....
COVID-19 vaccine contributes to Sioux Falls man’s death

Latest News

Officers warn swatting is a felony.
Brookings police search for suspects in suspicious fire case
Police lights
Sioux Falls police search for Sunday’s shooting suspect
Sex Education
Comprehensive sex education matters. Here’s what the data shows
Want to find out which places in downtown Sioux Falls are haunted? Buy tickets to take part...
Haunted history of downtown Sioux Falls