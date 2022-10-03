Police: Sioux Falls man chased 9-year-old boy, threw weapon at him

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a suspect was jumping on cars before he reportedly chased a 9-year-old boy to his home, threw a weapon, and then tried to break into the boy’s home.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said on Saturday evening in central Sioux Calls; a 9-year-old boy witnessed the suspect yelling and jumping on cars. This behavior scared the boy, prompting him to ride home on his bike. The suspect saw the boy riding away and ran after him, shouting, “I’m going to get you.”

The boy reached his house, which had another juvenile inside. As the boy was running to get inside, the suspect did not discharge his weapon but threw a stun gun at the boy, hitting him in the head. The boy decided to grab the gun to prevent the suspect from using it against him and ran inside. The boy locked the door, and soon after, the suspect tried to break into the house. The suspect stopped after some time and continued to jump on cars.

Clemens said a neighbor called to report the suspect for jumping on cars. Arriving officers found the suspect, Larry Newholy, 27, from Sioux Falls, in the street, and he was arrested without incident. Newholy faces charges including Intentional Damage to Property, Abuse or Cruelty to a Minor, Aggravated Assault, Kidnapping 2nd-Degree, and Disorderly Conduct,

The suspect had no relation to the victim.

