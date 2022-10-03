Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Empire Pit Rescue to foster dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian aftermath

By Baylee Peterson
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Empire Pit Rescue works to help foster dogs across the country in areas that need assistance.

Right now, foster homes for animals in Georgia and Florida are overcrowded and stressed.

With the lack of available resources, Sioux Empire Pit Rescue is answering the call to make a difference in the lives of displaced dogs.

“We specifically take dogs from very high need areas which is why right now we are looking for foster homes. we have ten dogs from Georgia, from Hazeltine Georgia and that’s a program that we pull dogs from so that they can come up here and we can get them adopted out into loving homes,” said Ashley Bartholomaus, volunteer.

They say natural disasters like this cause a domino effect of animal refugees in states surrounding the impacted area.

“I think anytime that there’s any large-scale event like a tropical storm or hurricane, it puts a lot of pressure on these smaller rescues that are already having issues with funding or overpopulation,” said Bartholomaus.

However, there must first be foster homes set up for these dogs locally prior to transporting them.

“We do have a lack of foster homes to bring them up here so we’re waiting for people to open up their homes and their hearts so we can commit to bringing all these dogs up here,” said Bartholomaus.

Sioux Empire Pit Rescue will assist anyone who steps up.

“We cover medical costs and most of the major things, food can be covered and then we provide all the treats,” said Melissa Renes, volunteer.

To foster a dog or volunteer you can follow the link at https://www.pitrescue.org/

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot at the Giliberto's restaurant location on South Sertoma Avenue.
One person injured in Sunday morning shooting
Sioux Falls neighborhood concerned with Veterans Parkway expansion
Veterans Parkway expansion raises concerns for Sioux Falls neighborhood
Buffalo showdown
The Buffalo Roundup draws thousands to the Black Hills
Tracey Quint (left), Jamie Smith (center), Gov. Kristi Noem (right) take part in the Dakota...
Coverage of the Dakota News Now/KOTA gubernatorial debate
Screen grab from a Vermillion Police Department video showing a mountain lion crossing a street...
Police spot mountain lion in Vermillion

Latest News

Sioux Empire Pit Rescue to foster dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian aftermath
Just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire reported by a...
No injuries in Sioux Falls house fire
SiouxperCon fans happy a weekend show is in Midwest
Riverview Christmas Farm raises money for Cure Kids Cancer