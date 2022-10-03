Sioux Empire Pit Rescue to foster dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian aftermath

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Empire Pit Rescue works to help foster dogs across the country in areas that need assistance.

Right now, foster homes for animals in Georgia and Florida are overcrowded and stressed.

With the lack of available resources, Sioux Empire Pit Rescue is answering the call to make a difference in the lives of displaced dogs.

“We specifically take dogs from very high need areas which is why right now we are looking for foster homes. we have ten dogs from Georgia, from Hazeltine Georgia and that’s a program that we pull dogs from so that they can come up here and we can get them adopted out into loving homes,” said Ashley Bartholomaus, volunteer.

They say natural disasters like this cause a domino effect of animal refugees in states surrounding the impacted area.

“I think anytime that there’s any large-scale event like a tropical storm or hurricane, it puts a lot of pressure on these smaller rescues that are already having issues with funding or overpopulation,” said Bartholomaus.

However, there must first be foster homes set up for these dogs locally prior to transporting them.

“We do have a lack of foster homes to bring them up here so we’re waiting for people to open up their homes and their hearts so we can commit to bringing all these dogs up here,” said Bartholomaus.

Sioux Empire Pit Rescue will assist anyone who steps up.

“We cover medical costs and most of the major things, food can be covered and then we provide all the treats,” said Melissa Renes, volunteer.

To foster a dog or volunteer you can follow the link at https://www.pitrescue.org/

