Sioux Falls October Art & Wine Walk features dozens of local artists on Oct. 7

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The October Art & Wine Walk is Sioux Falls coming to Sioux Falls on Friday.

Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc. and Avera Health are partnering to make the October Art & Wine Walk possible. Thirty-two downtown businesses will host work from local artists, on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Participants will be able to tour downtown locations and actually meet the local artists. The artists include painters, sculptors, musicians, photographers, woodworkers, jewelry makers, and more. Wine samples are also available for those who choose to participate. A $25 punch card will allow visitors to taste ten wine samples, and individual glasses can also be purchased for $5. Punch cards can be purchased at any participating location or at the corner of 11th & Phillips, outside of Shriver Square, the night of the event.

Find a full list of locations and artists at DTSF.Com. 

