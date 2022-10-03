Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls police search for Sunday’s shooting suspect

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they are searching for a suspect who fired a gun into the ceiling of a business before shooting a man in the abdomen. The victim is recovering from his non-life-threatening bullet wound.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident occurred on Sunday around 2:30 a.m. in southwest Sioux Falls. The series of events started as a fight outside the business. Officers could not specify if the fight was a verbal exchange or physical. The commotion drew spectators out of the business, and the people involved calmed down. Then as people went back into the establishment, the suspect drew his handgun and shot one bullet into the ceiling. The victim tried gaining control of the weapon, and the two struggled for some time before the suspect shot the victim in the abdomen. Clemens said the victim did not know the suspect.

Officers say the suspect then fled the scene in a car, which may have been a white truck. Clemens said the witnesses’ descriptions were vague, describing the suspect as a possibly Hispanic man with a medium build and height.

When asked if officers patrol areas where businesses stay open 24 hours, officer Clemens said that unless there were repeated instances, patrolling businesses that stay open late would not be a “good use of manpower.”

Officers are investigating this situation and waiting for the business’ surveillance footage.

