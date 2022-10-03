Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Driven senior at W-SS

Jedi Buting is this week's Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week.
By Erik Thorstenson
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jedi Buting is a successful student who’s had good role models.

“My dad was a very accomplished man. He served in the military for a couple years. Just an very amazing person who also excelled academically. It’s just me trying to match that I guess. A lot of support from my mother who is always pushing me forward,” said Jedi.

Jedi has a 3.6 Grade Point Average, and is the senior class student council representative.

“Jedi is very very deserving. He puts forth a lot of effort into what he does and that shows in his academics and is social life.” said counselor Abby Kwasniewski.

He’s interested in going into a career in robotics, which mixed computer science and engineering, after high school.

“I just find it fascinating what we can do with it. All of the future career paths constantly expanding fields,” said Jedi.

He’s not worried about the adjustment to college, since he moved a lot to different schools as a kid in Pennsylvania, before ending up at Waverly-South Shore in sixth grade.

“This is longest I’ve been in a school. I maybe moved schools every two years before sixth grade, so I’m used to that change that shift of teachers and classmates,” said Jedi.

For being named our Scholar of the Week, Jedi gets a $250 scholarship from the Codington-Clark Electric Cooperative, which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot at the Giliberto's restaurant location on South Sertoma Avenue.
One person injured in Sunday morning shooting
Sioux Falls neighborhood concerned with Veterans Parkway expansion
Veterans Parkway expansion raises concerns for Sioux Falls neighborhood
The Pittsburgh Steelers face the New England Patriots during an NFL football game at Acrisure...
Spectator at Steelers game dies after fall from escalator
Buffalo showdown
The Buffalo Roundup draws thousands to the Black Hills
Tracey Quint (left), Jamie Smith (center), Gov. Kristi Noem (right) take part in the Dakota...
Coverage of the Dakota News Now/KOTA gubernatorial debate