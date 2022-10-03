Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Driven senior at W-SS

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jedi Buting is a successful student who’s had good role models.

“My dad was a very accomplished man. He served in the military for a couple years. Just an very amazing person who also excelled academically. It’s just me trying to match that I guess. A lot of support from my mother who is always pushing me forward,” said Jedi.

Jedi has a 3.6 Grade Point Average, and is the senior class student council representative.

“Jedi is very very deserving. He puts forth a lot of effort into what he does and that shows in his academics and is social life.” said counselor Abby Kwasniewski.

He’s interested in going into a career in robotics, which mixed computer science and engineering, after high school.

“I just find it fascinating what we can do with it. All of the future career paths constantly expanding fields,” said Jedi.

He’s not worried about the adjustment to college, since he moved a lot to different schools as a kid in Pennsylvania, before ending up at Waverly-South Shore in sixth grade.

“This is longest I’ve been in a school. I maybe moved schools every two years before sixth grade, so I’m used to that change that shift of teachers and classmates,” said Jedi.

For being named our Scholar of the Week, Jedi gets a $250 scholarship from the Codington-Clark Electric Cooperative, which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

