Warm with a few showers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We still have a few showers rolling through the region. We’ll keep a chance of that happening as the morning rolls on, especially along and west of the James River. The rest of today looks like another nice day with high temperatures in the 70s again. There is a chance for a little rain up north and out west, again this evening. Only a slight chance in the southern part of the region. There’s a better chance of rain across the entire region for Tuesday with highs in the 60s and 70s.

We’re going to see some cooler air move into the region for the rest of next week. We’ll drop into the 60s for highs by Wednesday. By Thursday and Friday, it will really be feeling like fall with highs in the 40s and 50s! Morning lows to the north may even fall into the 20s!

Highs will warm up a bit after that. By next weekend, we’re looking at high temperatures getting back into the 60s with some 70s popping back up early next week. It looks like we’ll be staying pretty dry the next couple weeks, as well.

