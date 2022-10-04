Avera Medical Minute
7th Annual South Dakota Salutes honors those who keep us safe

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 7th annual South Dakota Salutes aims to honor law enforcement, first responders, and members of the military.

More than 600 participants are participating this year. The two-day event also serves as a fundraiser for the Loss of Life Fund, which helps families who have lost families who have lost loved ones in the line of duty.

