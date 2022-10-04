Chef Lance’s on Phillips crowned champion in 2nd Annual Downtown Pork Showdown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Downtown Sioux Falls announced Chef Lance’s on Phillips is the champion of the 2nd Annual Downtown Pork Showdown presented by Smithfield Foods with the “Ribs and Grits.”

This is the second year of the downtown food competition. “Winning two years in a row means so much more because it tells me we don’t just serve good food SOME of the time..but we serve good food ALL of the time. Something our whole team can be very proud of.” — Chef Lance White, Chef Lance’s on Phillips Owner.

Ribs & Grits: Bourbon braised baby back pork ribs with smoked cherry BBQ sauce on a bed of white cheddar and fresh herb grits. The winning “Ribs & Grits” made up 595 of the pork dishes purchased this year. (Down Town Sioux Falls)

In second place was R Wine Bar & Kitchen with the “Guanciale Tortellini” and The Treasury with the “Korean Pig Wig” following in third place. The Downtown Sioux Falls Digital Passport App reported 1,041 votes from 11,365 users. Expect another announcement with the total pork dishes sold, economic impact, and more statistics.

Chef Lance’s on Phillips will keep the traveling Downtown Pork Showdown trophy until next year. The 3rd Annual Downtown Pork Showdown is set for September 2023.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.