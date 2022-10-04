Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Chef Lance’s on Phillips crowned champion in 2nd Annual Downtown Pork Showdown

Downtown Sioux Falls announced Chef Lance’s on Phillips is the champion of the 2nd Annual...
Downtown Sioux Falls announced Chef Lance’s on Phillips is the champion of the 2nd Annual Downtown Pork Showdown presented by Smithfield Foods with the “Ribs and Grits.”(Downtown Sioux Falls)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Downtown Sioux Falls announced Chef Lance’s on Phillips is the champion of the 2nd Annual Downtown Pork Showdown presented by Smithfield Foods with the “Ribs and Grits.”

This is the second year of the downtown food competition. “Winning two years in a row means so much more because it tells me we don’t just serve good food SOME of the time..but we serve good food ALL of the time. Something our whole team can be very proud of.” — Chef Lance White, Chef Lance’s on Phillips Owner.

Ribs & Grits: Bourbon braised baby back pork ribs with smoked cherry BBQ sauce on a bed of...
Ribs & Grits: Bourbon braised baby back pork ribs with smoked cherry BBQ sauce on a bed of white cheddar and fresh herb grits. The winning “Ribs & Grits” made up 595 of the pork dishes purchased this year.(Down Town Sioux Falls)

In second place was R Wine Bar & Kitchen with the “Guanciale Tortellini” and The Treasury with the “Korean Pig Wig” following in third place. The Downtown Sioux Falls Digital Passport App reported 1,041 votes from 11,365 users.  Expect another announcement with the total pork dishes sold, economic impact, and more statistics. 

Chef Lance’s on Phillips will keep the traveling Downtown Pork Showdown trophy until next year. The 3rd Annual Downtown Pork Showdown is set for September 2023.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot at the Giliberto's restaurant location on South Sertoma Avenue.
One person injured in Sunday morning shooting
“They listed myocarditis as the cause, with a contributing factor of the COVID Pfizer vaccine....
COVID-19 vaccine contributes to Sioux Falls man’s death
Arriving officers found the suspect, Larry Newholy, 27, from Sioux Falls, in the street, and he...
Police: Sioux Falls man chased 9-year-old boy, threw weapon at him
Sioux Falls neighborhood concerned with Veterans Parkway expansion
Veterans Parkway expansion raises concerns for Sioux Falls neighborhood
Hy-Vee
National cheese recall causes Hy-Vee to pull certain products

Latest News

Telehealth for maternal treatment
Avera to improve access to maternal health care in rural areas
South Dakota Salutes
7th Annual South Dakota Salutes honors those who keep us safe
Police lights
Juvenile suspects confess to starting multiple Brookings fires
Fire Alarm
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue to install free fire alarms for Fire Prevention Week