Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

City of Sioux Falls working to wrap up road construction

With winter around the corner, different construction projects throughout Sioux Falls are...
With winter around the corner, different construction projects throughout Sioux Falls are wrapping up and businesses are excited.(Dakota News Now)
By Baylee Peterson
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With winter around the corner, different construction projects throughout Sioux Falls are wrapping up and businesses are excited.

Major construction in the city relies heavily on the summer months to maintain its roadways.

While necessary, it can be a pain for businesses surrounding the area.

Miles Cross is an area manager for Cricket Wireless.

He says he has felt the effect of construction throughout the summer months.

“I forget once every two weeks that I can’t go into Minnesota into our parking lot, so I must go all the way down to the courthouse and turn back around and come out the backway,” said Miles Cross, area manager for Cricket Wireless.

He says this is largely due to the main entrance being blocked off.

“It didn’t affect us to based then when we actually had people able to come in and out, but our traffic has been down, we have been getting a lot of foot traffic which is great,” said Cross.

He says other businesses in that strip have also felt these effects.

“The deli right next to us, I’ve seen its traffic dwindle, and I mean it is great food, it is great service, great people. I mean it’s been hard for all of us,” said Cross.

Principal engineer on the project, Brad Ludens, says businesses won’t have to wait too much longer.

“Viewers will see some of that concrete going down on Minnesota Avenue and we’ll have some other work to do yet there this fall but all lanes will be open to traffic on Minnesota Avenue here this fall. They might have to come back next spring and do some work on the center median and some of the landscaping and lighting stuff,” said Brad Ludens, City of Sioux Falls Principal engineer.

He says other projects around the city will also be completed before the snow hits.

“All of our projects are on time so as we’re looking ahead, each individual projects completion date might different a little bit but just in general all of pour projects are expected to be done yet this fall and all lanes open to traffic by the time winter comes,” said Ludens.

Ludens wants to remind people to use caution while driving through different construction zones.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot at the Giliberto's restaurant location on South Sertoma Avenue.
One person injured in Sunday morning shooting
Sioux Falls neighborhood concerned with Veterans Parkway expansion
Veterans Parkway expansion raises concerns for Sioux Falls neighborhood
“They listed myocarditis as the cause, with a contributing factor of the COVID Pfizer vaccine....
COVID-19 vaccine contributes to Sioux Falls man’s death
The Pittsburgh Steelers face the New England Patriots during an NFL football game at Acrisure...
Spectator at Steelers game dies after fall from escalator
Buffalo showdown
The Buffalo Roundup draws thousands to the Black Hills

Latest News

City of Sioux Fall working to wrap up road construction
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is examined during the first half of the team's NFL...
Mom wonders if SD prep athletes are protected enough from concussion scares
Mom wonders if SD prep athletes protected enough from concussion scares
More Rain for Tuesday
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Monday Team Weather