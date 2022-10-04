Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

GRAPHIC: Kidnapping suspect uses 1-year-old as human shield

GRAPHIC: Video shows Brandon Leohner standing in a drive-thru with a baby in front of his chest. (Source: Flagler County Sheriff's Office/BODY CAMS+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM COAST, Fla. (Gray News) – A Florida man is facing charges after kidnapping his 1-year-old child and using the baby as a human shield in an attempt to evade arrest, deputies said.

According to a statement from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a child abduction in Palm Coast shortly after 6 p.m. on Sep. 27. Deputies learned that the mother’s boyfriend, 27-year-old Brandon Matthew Douglas Leohner, was armed with a gun and had taken his child. The sheriff’s office said Leohner was seen driving away with the child on his lap.

Deputies spotted Leohner “driving recklessly through medians while speeding,” and when they attempted a traffic stop, Leohner fled. Leohner entered a McDonald’s parking lot and got out of his vehicle, holding the baby.

Video released by the sheriff’s office shows Leohner standing in the McDonald’s drive-thru, with the baby in front of his chest, while deputies order him to put the child down. Leohner has his back against a wall as a deputy with a stun gun and a deputy with a K-9 partner corner him.

The deputies deploy both the dog and the stun gun and Leohner falls to the ground, still holding the baby. A deputy takes the child away as it cries, “Dada.”

“Here is a case of a domestic situation turning violent, putting a 1-year-old child and innocent drivers in danger,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. “Deputies were confronted with a very chaotic situation and a very combative individual that was putting his child at risk by using the child as a shield. Our deputies did everything they could to quickly rescue this child safely from a madman and apprehend the suspect. Fortunately, the child was not hurt and was quickly reunited with his mother.”

Leohner was arrested and charged with kidnapping, using a minor as a shield, resisting with violence, child neglect, fleeing and eluding, and reckless driving.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

A man was shot at the Giliberto's restaurant location on South Sertoma Avenue.
One person injured in Sunday morning shooting
“They listed myocarditis as the cause, with a contributing factor of the COVID Pfizer vaccine....
COVID-19 vaccine contributes to Sioux Falls man’s death
Arriving officers found the suspect, Larry Newholy, 27, from Sioux Falls, in the street, and he...
Police: Sioux Falls man chased 9-year-old boy, threw weapon at him
Sioux Falls neighborhood concerned with Veterans Parkway expansion
Veterans Parkway expansion raises concerns for Sioux Falls neighborhood
Hy-Vee
National cheese recall causes Hy-Vee to pull certain products

Latest News

FILE - Herschel Walker, GOP candidate for the US Senate for Georgia, speaks at a primary watch...
Herschel Walker paid for girlfriend’s abortion, report says
Authoritues in Chicago say they have arrested Victoria Moreno, 34, on an attempted murder charge.
Aunt accused of pushing nephew into lake charged with murder
FILE - Twitter's shareholders have already approved the sale.
Musk offers to end legal fight, pay $44B to buy Twitter
FILE - The president is marking 100 days since the Supreme Court overturned a national right to...
LIVE: Biden remarks on access to reproductive healthcare
Coyote found hiding in middle school bathroom