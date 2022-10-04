Avera Medical Minute
Juvenile suspects confess to starting multiple Brookings fires

Police lights
Police lights
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Brookings police say two teenage males confessed to starting several fires, one of which engulfed a shed and spread to surrounding structures, causing significant damage.

The Brookings Fire and Police Department responded to the scene around 3 p.m. on Saturday in northwest Brookings and found a shed on fire next to a mobile home. Due to the wind and extreme heat, the fire spread to the mobile home, causing significant damage, and several surrounding residences suffered heat damage outside the structures. The estimated damage is approximately $40,000.

Due to the suspect’s ages, the names will not be released. Charges are pending in juvenile court for reckless burning, Brookings authorities say.

