More Rain Chances Today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We still have a little light rain moving through part of the region this morning. The chance to see a few showers and some isolated storms will continue off-and-on through the afternoon and evening. It won’t be raining all day as we’ll have some breaks in the action. Highs will be in the upper 60s to the low 70s. We’ll warm up a little bit on Wednesday with highs back in the mid to upper 70s as the rain gradually comes to an end from west to east.

A strong cold front will be moving in on Thursday which will drop our highs all the way to the lower 50s and overnight lows do look to fall below freezing nearly all over the area. Some lows will be down in the upper 20s to the north. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds to close out the week.

Highs will warm up a bit after that. By next weekend, we’re looking at high temperatures getting back into the 60s with some 70s popping back up early next week. It looks like we’ll be staying pretty dry the next couple weeks, as well.

