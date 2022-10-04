Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

‘More Than Words’: A battle against verbal harassment in Iowa senate

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kirsten Anderson wrote the book “More Than Words” after facing five years of verbal harassment while working for republican members of the Iowa Senate.

Anderson filed four separate complaints before any action was taken, and that action was terminating her employment.

Anderson eventually reached a settlement of nearly $2,000,000 in the aftermath of her firing and the court action which took place as a result.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot at the Giliberto's restaurant location on South Sertoma Avenue.
One person injured in Sunday morning shooting
“They listed myocarditis as the cause, with a contributing factor of the COVID Pfizer vaccine....
COVID-19 vaccine contributes to Sioux Falls man’s death
Arriving officers found the suspect, Larry Newholy, 27, from Sioux Falls, in the street, and he...
Police: Sioux Falls man chased 9-year-old boy, threw weapon at him
Sioux Falls neighborhood concerned with Veterans Parkway expansion
Veterans Parkway expansion raises concerns for Sioux Falls neighborhood
Hy-Vee
National cheese recall causes Hy-Vee to pull certain products

Latest News

SiouxFalls.Business report: DTSF Parking ramp area becomes temporary pop-up park, new candle...
SiouxFalls.Business report: DTSF Parking ramp area becomes temporary pop-up park, new candle company offers unique aromas and interactive space
SiouxFalls.Business report: DTSF Parking ramp area becomes temporary pop-up park, new candle...
SiouxFalls.Business report: DTSF Parking ramp area becomes temporary pop-up park, new candle company offers unique aromas and interactive space
The 12 seniors in the nursing program responded to a simulated bus accident to get a hands-on...
Presentation College nursing students simulate response to mass causality accident
`
Author encourages others to recognize SIDS Awareness Month