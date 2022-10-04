Pierre off to strong start at State A Girls Tennis Tournament

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Girls State A Tennis Tournament got underway on Monday afternoon in Rapid City and, thus far, the Pierre Governors are holding office atop the leaderboard with several players qualifying for tomorrow’s semifinals.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Semifinals and championships will conclude things tomorrow.

Team standings through first day (Dakota News Now)

