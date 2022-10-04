Avera Medical Minute
Pierre off to strong start at State A Girls Tennis Tournament

Govs with several moving on to semifinals tomorrow
Final round tomorrow in Rapid City
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Girls State A Tennis Tournament got underway on Monday afternoon in Rapid City and, thus far, the Pierre Governors are holding office atop the leaderboard with several players qualifying for tomorrow’s semifinals.

Semifinals and championships will conclude things tomorrow.

Team standings through first day
Team standings through first day(Dakota News Now)

