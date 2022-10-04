Presentation College nursing students simulate response to mass causality accident

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When disaster strikes and mass casualties occur, emergency first responders call in local nurses. Presentation College made sure their nursing students are prepared if that day comes.

A bus carrying Presentation students hit black ice and rolled several times. There were nine victims involved.

Not really, but that’s the simulation the nursing program set up for its 12 senior students to respond to. The ‘victims’ were played by juniors and sophomore in the nursing program.

This gave the students an chance to work with real people instead of mannequins. Local emergency responders also came to help with the simulation, and that made nursing student Sidney Welling a bit nervous.

”This was our very first time doing this. It was so stressful. We went into it, I think we were nervous as is, and then we heard that there was going to be real EMS, so I think that added to the stress,” said Welling.

However, Welling says the experience is invaluable, and it helps her get an idea of what being a nurse means when a mass casualty incident occurs.

”Having that experience will help us at least be prepared for those situations, and then maybe be able to save some lives, hopefully,” said Welling.

Charity Zetterlund says there’s only so much she can learn from mannequins, so she was happy to participate.

“No matter how much learning we do, it’s not going to be exactly like the real thing. So, we try to get as close to the real thing as possible just so we can get that experience so that when we actually are there, our learning will kick in and we’ll be less nervous and we’ll be able to better help the patients in that scenario,” said Zetterlund.

Program Director Shelby Hinz says she wants her students to be prepared to help their community, which might mean stepping outside of a health care facility.

”We talked a little bit about like, what if a fire would erupt in 3M or Banner or something like that where there’s hundreds of employees within that facility? These are things they might get called into,” said Hinz.

The chance to get this hands-on experience isn’t something all nursing programs offer, but the lack of real mass casualties to learn from is a good thing.

”Providing that exposure, it’s something that doesn’t happen all the time, which is great, but just wanting to be prepared for when it does happen,” said Hinz.

