Raven Engineered Films rebrands as Viaflex under new ownership

Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A local business that makes plastics, Raven Engineered Films, has been rebranded under new ownership.

“We are taking the best parts of what we had as part of Raven, and we’re bringing it forward to our new company, and then we’re going to enhance the rest of it,” said Scott Wickersham, Viaflex President, and CEO.

The business will continue to produce similar items like Viaflex films, liners, and covers.

