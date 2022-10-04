Avera Medical Minute
SiouxFalls.Business report: DTSF Parking ramp area becomes temporary pop-up park, new candle company offers unique aromas and interactive space
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every Tuesday, you can find the SiouxFalls.Business report on Dakota News Now at 5 p.m. on KSFY.

This week, Jodi Schwan stopped by to talk about a new downtown Sioux Falls candle shop that offers unique aromas and interactive space for candle-making opportunities.

She also touched on the new pop-up park on “The Mammoth Lawn” attached to the downtown Sioux Falls parking ramp project near 10th Street and Mall Avenue.

You can stay up to date with the latest business headlines by heading over to SiouxFalls.Business.

