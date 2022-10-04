State Golf tees off in Mitchell & Aberdeen
Harrisburg team shoots below par on day one in AA while Vermillion takes commanding lead in A
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MITCHELL & ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the calender flipping to October that means it’s time to start crowning high school state champions.
The State AA boys golf tournament teed off at Lakeview in Mitchell while the State A boys were in Aberdeen at Moccasin Creek on Monday afternoon for the opening round of action. As a team Harrisburg went two under par to take the lead while Vermillion has a 16 stroke lead entering tomorrow’s final round.
Click on the video viewer above for today’s highlights! Leaderboards are listed below.
Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.