State Golf tees off in Mitchell & Aberdeen

Harrisburg team shoots below par on day one in AA while Vermillion takes commanding lead in A
Opening rounds for Boys AA in Mitchell & Boys A in Aberdeen
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MITCHELL & ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the calender flipping to October that means it’s time to start crowning high school state champions.

The State AA boys golf tournament teed off at Lakeview in Mitchell while the State A boys were in Aberdeen at Moccasin Creek on Monday afternoon for the opening round of action. As a team Harrisburg went two under par to take the lead while Vermillion has a 16 stroke lead entering tomorrow’s final round.

Click on the video viewer above for today’s highlights! Leaderboards are listed below.

Results after one round
Results after one round(Dakota News Now)
Results after one round
Results after one round(Dakota News Now)

