State Golf tees off in Mitchell & Aberdeen

With the calender flipping to October that means it's time to start crowning high school state champions.

The State AA boys golf tournament teed off at Lakeview in Mitchell while the State A boys were in Aberdeen at Moccasin Creek on Monday afternoon for the opening round of action. As a team Harrisburg went two under par to take the lead while Vermillion has a 16 stroke lead entering tomorrow’s final round.

Results after one round (Dakota News Now)

