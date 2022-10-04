Avera Medical Minute
Two stray dogs bit woman in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls Animal Control vehicle
Sioux Falls Animal Control vehicle(City of Sioux Falls)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Animal Control responded to the scene of a dog bite that occurred in central Sioux Falls.

According to a press release from the City of Sioux Falls, a woman and her young daughter were sitting in their car in a parking lot when they were approached by two stray dogs. The woman threw food out the car window, and the dogs started fighting over the food. The woman tried to break up the dog fight but was bitten by one of the dogs in the process. Two additional people came to help grab the dogs, and they also may have received bite wounds.

The dogs were described as a black and tan German Shepherd and a tan Chihuahua.  No owners were observed with the dogs.

Animal Control needs to identify the dogs in this incident to verify their vaccinations. If you have any information on these dogs or the other bite victims, please call Animal Control at 367-7000.

