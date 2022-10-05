20 games Tuesday in the 1st round of the SD HS Soccer playoffs

SIOUX FALLS, HARRISBURG and RAPID CITYS.D. (Dakota News Now) -There were 20 first round games in the South Dakota HS Soccer playoffs Tuesday in Class AA and A for the boys and girls.

The Harrisburg girls are the top seed and advanced with a 5-1 win over Yankton. The #2 seed Lincoln was also a 2-0 winner over Sturgis. See highlights of both of those games.

In boys play, top-seeded Huron lost at home to Brandon Valley 3-2. See the highlights as #2 O’Gorman edged Sturgis 2-1 and Pierre almost pulled an upset at RC Stevens. The playoffs continue on Saturday.

See all of the scores in the scoreboard link on the Dakota News Now web site.

