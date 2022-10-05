Avera Medical Minute
20 games Tuesday in the 1st round of the SD HS Soccer playoffs

Top seed Harrisburg Tiger girls advance, top seed Huron Tigers boys are upset
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 1:02 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, HARRISBURG and RAPID CITYS.D. (Dakota News Now) -There were 20 first round games in the South Dakota HS Soccer playoffs Tuesday in Class AA and A for the boys and girls.

The Harrisburg girls are the top seed and advanced with a 5-1 win over Yankton. The #2 seed Lincoln was also a 2-0 winner over Sturgis. See highlights of both of those games.

In boys play, top-seeded Huron lost at home to Brandon Valley 3-2. See the highlights as #2 O’Gorman edged Sturgis 2-1 and Pierre almost pulled an upset at RC Stevens. The playoffs continue on Saturday.

See all of the scores in the scoreboard link on the Dakota News Now web site.

