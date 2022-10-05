62-year-old in Minnehaha County jail facing multiple rape charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Court documents show a 62-year-old man is facing charges for raping a young girl multiple times, dating back to Oct. 1, 2021, in Minnehaha County.

The suspect, Ricky Charles Houck, is facing charges from the Minnehaha County Grand Jury, including 2nd-Degree and 3rd-Degree Rape and three counts of Sexual Contact with Person Incapable of Consenting, a class four felony.

Court documents say the victim was young and “incapable, because of physical or mental incapacity, of consenting to sexual contact.” The documents also state Houck threatened the victim’s safety and those around her.

Houck is being held on a $15,000 cash bond.

