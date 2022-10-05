Avera Medical Minute
Boys State AA and A Golf tournaments crown champions in Mitchell and Aberdeen

Big day for Harrisburg, Christensen and Vermillion and Newborg win A titles
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 1:05 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MITCHELL and ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Harrisburg Tigers proved that Monday’s 2 under team total was an omen of things to come as they held on to the lead and beat Pierre by the same margin of 8 shots as they began the day with. Watertown roared back and finish 3rd and O’Gorman 4th.

Freshman Riley Christensen proved he could handle the big stage with a 4-under par 140 total after his 68 Monday. ”It feels amazing! Lot of doubts from people, especially lot of people did not believe I contend at a state title. I really like big crowds and to tell people that I can actually contend was incredible,” said the state champion. He beat defending champ Jake Olson by 5 despite a brilliant second round 68 by the Watertown Arrow who helped his team finish 3rd. Radley Mauney of OG was 3rd at 146 after a 2-under 70 Tuesday.

At the State “A” at Mocassin Creek in Aberdeen it was Tea Area’s Keeton Newborg who came through down the stretch and pulled away for a 3-shot win over Dakota Munger of Chamberlain and Trey Even of West Central. Even shot a 1-under 71 Tuesday and Munger had back to back 74′s. But Newborg finished strong with a 1-under 71 for the victory. Vermillion dominated as a team with great depth as the Tanagers beat Roncalli by 24 shots for the team title.

