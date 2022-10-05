Avera Medical Minute
Busy night in Volleyball Tuesday-highlights of wins by Washington, Western Christian and SFC

Top-ranked teams all win Tuesday, but #3AA Harrisburg swept by Western Christian
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 1:01 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS and HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a good night to be ranked #1 in South Dakota HS Volleyball as Washington, SF Christian and Warner all prevailed.

Washington lost to Lincoln in the first set after a big rally by the #5AA Patriots. But the #1AA Warriors won the final 3 sets and the match.

#3AA Harrisburg wasn’t as fortunate as they rank into a very talented Western Christian team led by Stella Winterfeld and the Wolfpack went home happy with a 3-0 win.

They weren’t as happy last week when they lost a thriller at the SF Christian gym. Tuesday night the #1A SF Christian girls hosted the #4A Canton team and came away with a 3-o win behind the power game of Payton Poppena and Ellie Lems.

