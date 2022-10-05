Dakota News Now hosts Coats for All drop off event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Our Coats for All campaign is nearing the halfway point of the collection drive. But we still need your help to keep people in our area warm this winter.

Next week, we’re making it easy for you to make a donation on your way home from work.

Friday, October 14th, we will be holding a drive-thru and drop-off event. Just bring your coats to the Dakota News Now studio at 325 S. 1st Avenue in downtown Sioux Falls. No need to get out of your car. Just pull up to the 12th Street Plaza entrance and we’ll have volunteers on hand to collect your donations. Volunteers will be available from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Dakota News Now along with Billion Auto, Avera and Sioux Laundry are teaming up with Salvation Army for the 35th annual Coats for All coat drive campaign. Together, we hope to make sure the winter season is a little warmer for those in need.

The Salvation Army says it needs new and gently-used coats, hats, gloves and other warm attire. Sioux Laundry will clean the items and The Salvation Army will distribute them, free of charge, to people in our community who need them.

Drive up and drop off your coats at Dakota News Now on Friday, October 14. (Dakota News Now)

You can also find drop boxes located at all Billion Auto dealership locations in Sioux Falls, Dell Rapids, and Worthing. A drop box is also available at The Salvation Army office at 900 N. Cliff Avenue. Donations will be accepted until Friday, October 21st.

