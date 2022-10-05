Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

‘Forever Young’ musical takes the Washington Pavilion stage Oct. 11

Washington Pavilion
Washington Pavilion(Cordell Wright)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The show “Forever Young” is coming to the Washington Pavilion on Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

According to a press release from the Washington Pavilion, the show is packed full of songs perfect for music lovers through the decades. The story is set in a suburban basement, “Forever Young” is jam-packed with powerhouse vocals, dynamite choreography, and, most importantly, a story of five best friends who discover that a record player can truly change everything.

When you use the promo code: YOUNG, select tickets are now $10 off through Oct. 11 at WashingtonPavilion.org.

“This show is nostalgic entertainment at its finest. Good luck trying not to sing along to hit after hit,” says Regina Ruhberg, Director of Performances and Events for the Washington Pavilion.

Cast members include Brad Baker, Josh Sassanella, Michael Fisher, Nick Moulton, and Jacob Estes and will be among those to perform classic songs such as “Brown Eyed Girl,” “Ring of Fire,” “It’s My Life,” “Life Is a Highway,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “Under Pressure.”

To purchase tickets, visit WashingtonPavilion.org, call 605-367-6000 or visit the Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arriving officers found the suspect, Larry Newholy, 27, from Sioux Falls, in the street, and he...
Police: Sioux Falls man chased 9-year-old boy, threw weapon at him
Sioux Falls store faces claims of religious appropriations as temple calls for an apology
Sioux Falls business target of religious appropriation, temple calls for apology
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
The fossa pups are the first of their species to be born at the Chester Zoo. They are now 12...
Zoo welcomes adorable, rare fossa triplets
Kevin Locke, an acclaimed Native American flute player, hoop dancer, recording artist, cultural...
World-renowned flutist and hoop dancer of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe died

Latest News

Students in the residential construction course at Aberdeen Central got to see a different type...
Aberdeen Central construction students tour A-TEC expansion
Wholestone Farms Exterior Rendering
Sioux Falls Development Foundation opposes Slaughterhouse Ordinance
Authorities with the Sioux Falls Police Department reported a structure fire broke out in...
Two animals died in Sioux Falls apartment fire
Ricky Charles Houck is facing charges including 2nd-Degree and 3rd-Degree Rape and three counts...
62-year-old in Minnehaha County jail facing multiple rape charges