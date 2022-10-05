‘Forever Young’ musical takes the Washington Pavilion stage Oct. 11

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The show “Forever Young” is coming to the Washington Pavilion on Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

According to a press release from the Washington Pavilion, the show is packed full of songs perfect for music lovers through the decades. The story is set in a suburban basement, “Forever Young” is jam-packed with powerhouse vocals, dynamite choreography, and, most importantly, a story of five best friends who discover that a record player can truly change everything.

When you use the promo code: YOUNG, select tickets are now $10 off through Oct. 11 at WashingtonPavilion.org.

“This show is nostalgic entertainment at its finest. Good luck trying not to sing along to hit after hit,” says Regina Ruhberg, Director of Performances and Events for the Washington Pavilion.

Cast members include Brad Baker, Josh Sassanella, Michael Fisher, Nick Moulton, and Jacob Estes and will be among those to perform classic songs such as “Brown Eyed Girl,” “Ring of Fire,” “It’s My Life,” “Life Is a Highway,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “Under Pressure.”

To purchase tickets, visit WashingtonPavilion.org, call 605-367-6000 or visit the Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave.

