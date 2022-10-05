Avera Medical Minute
Free, online tutoring available for K-12 students in South Dakota

Online Tutor
Online Tutor(PRNewswire)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota students and families can access a new online tutoring program staffed by college students who are preparing to become teachers.

According to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Education, the Dakota Dreams Online Tutoring Program offers free online tutoring to K-12 students across the state.

“The online tutoring program allows students – kindergarten through high school – to receive individualized support after the school day has ended,” said Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson. “Once a parent has registered their child, students can access a tutor from home, the local library or afterschool program, or even their favorite coffee shop. I think parents are going to like this one-on-one support as much as their students.”

The new program utilizes a simple and secure online platform where students and tutors connect for virtual sessions. Tutors can provide support in English/language arts, math, science, and social studies.

To access the free service, parents first need to register their students to use the platform. Once registered, sessions can either be pre-scheduled or on-demand, depending on tutor availability.

The program is staffed by university students accepted into their Schools of Education at Black Hills State University and Northern State University. Tutors will be available Monday through Sunday afternoons and evenings. The service will not be available on holidays and during Christmas and spring breaks.

“This is an incredible opportunity for South Dakota students,” said Board of Regents Executive Director Dr. Brian Maher. “While this program provides academic support for K-12 students, it additionally gives university students practical experience in their future field of work.”

The Dakota Dreams Online Tutoring Program is administered by the South Dakota Board of Regents and funded by the South Dakota Department of Education.

Questions about this program should be directed to onlinetutoring@sdbor.edu.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

