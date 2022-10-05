Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

HBO’s ‘Scooby Doo’ movie confirms Velma’s LGBTQ+ identity

Velma's LGBTQ+ identity has been confirmed with the new "Scooby-Doo" movie.
Velma's LGBTQ+ identity has been confirmed with the new "Scooby-Doo" movie.(HBO Max / Warner Brothers Entertainment)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Many “Scooby-Doo” fans have often wondered if Velma was gay.

They no longer have to wonder.

Clips from the upcoming HBO Max Scooby-Doo Halloween movie have been making the rounds on social media. In one, Velma tells Daphne that she’s “crushing big time” over a female character named Coco Diablo.

Director James Gunn said he tried to make Velma “explicitly gay” in the live-action “Scooby-Doo” movie back in 2001.

However, the studio changed the script to make Velma’s orientation more ambiguous and gave her a boyfriend in the 2004 sequel.

The new “Trick or Treat, Scooby-Doo” can be watched later this month when it debuts on HBO Max on Oct. 16.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arriving officers found the suspect, Larry Newholy, 27, from Sioux Falls, in the street, and he...
Police: Sioux Falls man chased 9-year-old boy, threw weapon at him
Sioux Falls store faces claims of religious appropriations as temple calls for an apology
Sioux Falls business target of religious appropriation, temple calls for apology
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
The fossa pups are the first of their species to be born at the Chester Zoo. They are now 12...
Zoo welcomes adorable, rare fossa triplets
Kevin Locke, an acclaimed Native American flute player, hoop dancer, recording artist, cultural...
World-renowned flutist and hoop dancer of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe died

Latest News

VIDEO: Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
VIDEO: Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
Students in the residential construction class got to take a tour of the project that is...
Aberdeen Central construction students tour A-TEC expansion
FILE - Susana Lujano, left, a "Dreamer" from Mexico who lives in Houston, joins other activists...
Appeals court orders another review of revised DACA
Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their...
Relatives plead for tips on kidnapped family, including baby
After incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp refused to accept Donald Trump's baseless claims of...
Georgia’s Warnock outraises Walker as giving to Kemp jumps