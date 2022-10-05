Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls, according to Tripadvisor

Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.

#24. Kathmandu Indian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Indian, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5310 E Arrowhead Pkwy, Sioux Falls, SD 57110-2750

#23. IHOP

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (86 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (2.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4510 W 41st St, Sioux Falls, SD 57106-0929

#22. Rosie's Cafe

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings:

- Type of cuisine: Diner

- Price: $

- Address: 2200 W Madison St, Sioux Falls, SD 57104-1944

#21. CRAVE American Kitchen & Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (176 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 201 E 8th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57103

#20. Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (71 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3400 Gateway Blvd, Sioux Falls, SD 57106

#19. Crack'd Pot Restaurant & Bakery

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1430 N Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104-1532

#18. Kaladi's Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1716 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57105-1722

#17. Marlin's Family Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 47058 271st St, Sioux Falls, SD 57108-8140

#16. Bagel Boy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

- Price: $

- Address: 33rd and Minnestota, Sioux Falls, SD 57105

#15. Queen City Bakery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 324 E 8th St Ste 101, Sioux Falls, SD 57103-7023

#14. Crooked Pint Ale House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2020 West Russell Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

#13. Fryn' Pan Family Restaurant 10th Street

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2708 E 10th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57103-2010

#12. All Day Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (195 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2101 W 41st St, Sioux Falls, SD 57105-6102

#11. Camille's Sidewalk Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (354 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1216 W 41st St, Sioux Falls, SD 57105-6314

#10. Fryn' Pan Family Restaurant 41st Street

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (162 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4204 W 41st St, Sioux Falls, SD 57106-0718

#9. Minerva's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,064 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 301 S Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104-6318

#8. The Blarney Stone Pub - Sioux Falls

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (119 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Irish

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 333 South Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

#7. Original Pancake House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (186 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2715 W. 41st Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57105

#6. Cracker Barrel

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (289 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2409 S Shirley Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57106-4326

#5. Roll'n Pin Cafe & Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (243 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3015 W Russell St Catering Kitchen, Sioux Falls, SD 57107-0707

#4. M.B. Haskett Delicatessen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (106 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 324 S Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104-6319

#3. Grille 26

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (469 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1716 S Western Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57105-1316

#2. Phillips Avenue Diner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (770 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 121 S Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104-6735

#1. Josiah's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (177 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 104 W 12th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57104-6802

