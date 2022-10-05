Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Hilary Swank is pregnant with twins

Hilary Swank attends the Disney 2022 Upfront presentation at Basketball City Pier 36 on...
Hilary Swank attends the Disney 2022 Upfront presentation at Basketball City Pier 36 on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in New York.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank is going to be a mom for the first time, and she’s expecting twins.

The 48-year-old made her big announcement Wednesday on “Good Morning America.”

Swank said being a mother is something she’s been wanting for a long time

She tied the knot with entrepreneur Philip Schneider in 2018.

Swank revealed that twins run in the family on both sides. She described the pregnancy as a blessing and a total miracle.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arriving officers found the suspect, Larry Newholy, 27, from Sioux Falls, in the street, and he...
Police: Sioux Falls man chased 9-year-old boy, threw weapon at him
Sioux Falls store faces claims of religious appropriations as temple calls for an apology
Sioux Falls business target of religious appropriation, temple calls for apology
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
The fossa pups are the first of their species to be born at the Chester Zoo. They are now 12...
Zoo welcomes adorable, rare fossa triplets
Kevin Locke, an acclaimed Native American flute player, hoop dancer, recording artist, cultural...
World-renowned flutist and hoop dancer of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe died

Latest News

FILE - A Southwest Airlines pilot is suing the company after a former colleague pled guilty...
Pilot sues Southwest after colleague exposes himself
Wholestone Farms Exterior Rendering
Sioux Falls Development Foundation opposes Slaughterhouse Ordinance
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden talk to people impacted by Hurricane Ian during a...
Biden to storm-ravaged Florida: ‘We’re not going to leave’
Biden pledges federal support until Florida finishes rebuilding. (CNN, POOL, MARGARET CRUZ,...
Biden visits hurricane-ravaged Florida
Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their...
Relatives plead for tips on kidnapped family, including baby