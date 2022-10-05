Mitchell City Council discuss project to clean lake

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Mitchell City Council discussed the Lake Mitchell Project at a budget work session.

After closing parts of the lake for several months due to dangerous algae levels, the city hopes to tackle the problem by dredging the lake and improving the watershed, according to the Mitchell Radio Group. The entire project is expected to cost between $15 and 20 million.

Mitchell Public Works Director Joe Schroeder says those working on the project are currently in stage two of a three-stage lake dredging program, finishing up the “drawdown design” and planning for water quality monitoring.

The drawdown would cost $3.5 million and would be funded through an SRF, or State Revolving Fund, loan. Barr Engineering of Omaha is currently working on the dredging design, which is expected to be completed in March. Along with the drawdown, there has been an emphasis on improving the wetland along Firesteel Creek upstream from the lake. Council member Susan Tjarks says she supports both.

“I can’t imagine a world where we don’t need the drawdown regardless. I mean, haven’t we established that that’s something that is beneficial not just for the purposes of the dredge, but it’s important for the purposes of the wetlands and life in general? It’s taken 100 years for our lake to get in the condition it is in, and I don’t see why it would be necessary for us to postpone the dredging until we have pure water coming down from upstream. I think that we can do both things simultaneously. I think we need to do them simultaneously so that we can get this project done and be fiscally and responsible towards our public who have begged us to do this for the lake.”

