Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Mitchell City Council discuss project to clean lake

No swimming sign (Source - Pixabay)
No swimming sign (Source - Pixabay)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Mitchell City Council discussed the Lake Mitchell Project at a budget work session.

After closing parts of the lake for several months due to dangerous algae levels, the city hopes to tackle the problem by dredging the lake and improving the watershed, according to the Mitchell Radio Group. The entire project is expected to cost between $15 and 20 million.

Mitchell Public Works Director Joe Schroeder says those working on the project are currently in stage two of a three-stage lake dredging program, finishing up the “drawdown design” and planning for water quality monitoring.

The drawdown would cost $3.5 million and would be funded through an SRF, or State Revolving Fund, loan. Barr Engineering of Omaha is currently working on the dredging design, which is expected to be completed in March. Along with the drawdown, there has been an emphasis on improving the wetland along Firesteel Creek upstream from the lake. Council member Susan Tjarks says she supports both.

“I can’t imagine a world where we don’t need the drawdown regardless. I mean, haven’t we established that that’s something that is beneficial not just for the purposes of the dredge, but it’s important for the purposes of the wetlands and life in general? It’s taken 100 years for our lake to get in the condition it is in, and I don’t see why it would be necessary for us to postpone the dredging until we have pure water coming down from upstream. I think that we can do both things simultaneously. I think we need to do them simultaneously so that we can get this project done and be fiscally and responsible towards our public who have begged us to do this for the lake.”

Council member Susan Tjarks

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arriving officers found the suspect, Larry Newholy, 27, from Sioux Falls, in the street, and he...
Police: Sioux Falls man chased 9-year-old boy, threw weapon at him
The fossa pups are the first of their species to be born at the Chester Zoo. They are now 12...
Zoo welcomes adorable, rare fossa triplets
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Sioux Falls Animal Control vehicle
Two stray dogs bit woman in Sioux Falls
Police lights
Juvenile suspects confess to starting multiple Brookings fires

Latest News

Dakota News Now, along with Billion Auto and Shipley’s Garment Spa are teaming up with The...
Dakota News Now hosts Coats for All drop off event
The Ringneck Energy & Feed ethanol plant is one of seven plants in South Dakota that Summit...
Summit Carbon pushes back on CO2 pipeline safety concerns
Wild Wednesday: Learning about the skunk
Wild Wednesday: Learning about the skunk
Wednesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
One more nice day