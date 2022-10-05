Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

One more nice day

Wednesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Wednesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team(Dakota News Now)
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have a few showers and isolated thunderstorms rolling through the region this morning. We’ll see these wrap up and clouds will break from west to east heading through this afternoon. We’ll warm up a little bit on Wednesday with highs back in the mid to upper 70s.

A strong cold front will be moving in on Thursday which will drop our highs all the way to the lower 50s and overnight lows do look to fall below freezing nearly all over the area. Some lows will be down in the upper 20s to the north. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds to close out the week.

Highs will warm up a bit after that. By next weekend, we’re looking at high temperatures getting back into the 60s with some 70s popping back up early next week. It looks like we’ll be staying pretty dry the next couple weeks, as well.

Dakota News Now weather page

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arriving officers found the suspect, Larry Newholy, 27, from Sioux Falls, in the street, and he...
Police: Sioux Falls man chased 9-year-old boy, threw weapon at him
The fossa pups are the first of their species to be born at the Chester Zoo. They are now 12...
Zoo welcomes adorable, rare fossa triplets
Kevin Locke, an acclaimed Native American flute player, hoop dancer, recording artist, cultural...
World-renowned flutist and hoop dancer of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe died
Police lights
Juvenile suspects confess to starting multiple Brookings fires
Sioux Falls Animal Control vehicle
Two stray dogs bit woman in Sioux Falls

Latest News

A homeless task force was started to address the needs of the homeless population in Sioux Falls.
Homeless task force in Sioux Falls continues to discuss recommendations
Homeless task force in Sioux Falls continues to discuss recommendations
Sioux Falls store faces claims of religious appropriations as temple calls for an apology
Sioux Falls business target of religious appropriation, temple calls for apology
When disaster strikes and mass casualties occur, emergency first responders call in local nurses.
Presentation College nursing students simulate response to mass causality accident