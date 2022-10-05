The Pad Party partners with local boutique for National Period Action Day trade-in event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In response to the national supply chain, inflation, and higher local demand, The Pad Party is partnering with Terra Shepherd Boutique & Apothecary to boost menstrual product donations for The Banquet.

The promotion will begin Saturday, Oct. 8, and continue through Monday, Oct. 31. This effort joins thousands of Americans for National Period Action projects in communities across the nation, according to a press release from Startup Sioux Falls.

“We are currently experiencing a cultural shift in product consumption, and we want to draw awareness to eco-friendly reusable options for those who have the means so the traditional products stay available for those who do not have ready access to clean water,” said drive organizer Brienne Maner.

In the thirteen years that the group has worked on this project, over 250,000 pads, tampons, and incontinence products have been donated to The Banquet for redistribution to those that need them and that need continues to rise amidst challenges on the national economic level.

“We are asking the public to donate maxi pads, liners, and tampons that provide support for menstruating people throughout their life cycles,” says drive organizer Katrina Lehr-McKinney. Beginning Saturday, Oct. 8 through Monday, Oct. 31, bring in one package of partial or unopened period products and receive a menstrual cup or 20% off one Terra Shepherd reusable period product. Visit terrashepherd.com for regular store hours.

Accepted donated products include:

• Tampons (super plus, super or regular)

• Panty liners

• Overnight pads

More information about this event can be found by following Terra Shepherd Boutique on Facebook and Instagram.

The Pad Party plans to host its annual drive event on the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on Monday, Jan. 13. “We’ll announce more about our 2023 drive in December,” says LehrMcKinney.

Pad Party cofounders include: Carmen Toft, Brienne Maner, Katrina Lehr-McKinney, and Lesli Olson

