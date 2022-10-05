Avera Medical Minute
Pierre girls win State “A” Tennis title in Rapid City

Governors rule at state tournament
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 1:03 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Pierre girls tennis team finished Tuesday what they started on Monday with a dominant team victory at the State “A” tournament.

The Governors finished 109.5 points ahead of St. Thomas More, with SF Christian another 9 points behind the Cavaliers.

Pierre’s Sydney Tedrow was runner-up in the 1st Flight. Kara Weiss of the Govs won the 2nd Flight. Marlee Shorter was 3rd in the 3rd Flight. Jocelyn Corrales of Pierre won the 4th Flight and Caitlin Ott of the Governors lost to SF Christian’s Emily Westenberg in the 6th Flight. Anna Westenberg of SFC also won the 5th Flight.

Pierre won the 1st and 3rd Flights in doubles.

