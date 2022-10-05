Sioux Falls business target of religious appropriation, temple calls for apology

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

An upscale cufflink store in Sioux Falls does business with other retail outlets and customers worldwide.

Both inside and online, cufflinks feature many religious icons, including Jewish symbols, Christian symbols, and others. But a pair of $940 cufflinks with a Hindu deity is raising concerns.

A Hindu Priest reached out to Dakota New Now, with concerns that there is a misrepresentation of their religious beliefs on the cufflinks.

“Lord Ganesh is the one to be invoked, so that is very highly revered in Hinduism,” says Chandrahar Dwivedi, the local priest at the Hindu Temple of Siouxland. “He is worshipped as a god of wisdom and remover of obstacles.”

Dwivedi doesn’t believe the creation of the cufflinks was malicious.

“I would say out of ignorance, and something unique and different,” said Dwivedi.

Ragen Zed of the Universal Society of Hinduism sees this as a moment to create a better understanding.

“I think all religions should be respected, and we should not misuse their concepts or deities for our own agendas,” said Zed.

In the store, Adam Broin has a heartfelt letter talking about how cufflinks and tie bars were a huge part of his grandfather’s legacy and how he continues it forward for future generations.

When it comes to the topic of the Hindu cufflinks, there is no comment.

As of October 4, the cufflinks were no longer posted on the store’s website. However, the local Hindu community continues to ask for an apology.

This incident comes as the Hindu community prepares to celebrate Dewali. The local temple will celebrate on October 29 at the Multi-Cultural Center in Sioux Falls and invites all to attend.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.