Tyson closing Dakota Dunes corporate offices, moving team members to Arkansas

By KTIV Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KTIV) - Tyson has announced it will soon be closing its corporate offices in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota.

Tyson says its corporate team members from their offices in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota will be relocated to the company’s world headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas. Also being relocated to Arkansas are corporate teams from Downers Grove, Illinois and Chicago.

This relocation only applies to those working at corporate offices, like the ones in Dakota Dunes. Company officials say production team members at the Dakota City and Storm Lake plants will not be impacted by this relocation.

Corporate employees will begin the phased relocation in early 2023. Company officials say team members located at Dakota Dunes are being given the option to relocate to Springdale and northwest Arkansas, and that there are no layoffs associated with this announcement.

Officials have told KTIV that this move will mean the headquarters in Dakota Dunes will close. There are about 500 team members at the Dakota Dunes corporate office and Tyson is asking all team members to relocate to northwest Arkansas in 2023.

“Bringing our talented corporate team members and businesses together under one roof unlocks greater opportunities to share perspectives and ideas, while also enabling us to act quickly to solve problems and provide the innovative products solutions that our customers deserve and value,” stated Tyson Foods President and CEO Donnie King in a press release.

Tyson says it will be expanding its world headquarters to accommodate the move.

Officials say more details on this move will be announced over the next several months.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.

