Two pets died in Sioux Falls apartment fire

(KSFY)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities with the Sioux Falls Police Department reported a structure fire broke out in southeast Sioux Falls. No humans were injured in this case, but two animals died.

The fire started at approximately 10:14 a.m. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responders found smoke and fire in one unit of a multi-unit apartment complex. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the main fire and conduct a search for occupants. All occupants safely exited the building. However, several animals were located, and one dog and one cat perished in the fire. Another dog was taken by animal control to a Veterinarian.

Crews remained on the scene for several hours to extinguish hot spots and monitor the structure.

There were no injuries sustained.

Free fire alarm installation in Sioux Falls coming soon

On Oct. 11 and Oct. 13, SFFR will conduct a Sound the Alarm event during Fire Prevention Week. SFFR aims to prevent loss of life by ensuring City residents have up-to-date smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. SFFR invites individuals and families within City limits to request alarms and installation free of charge.

Requests can be made by calling the Helpline Center at 211, after which SFFR will contact callers to schedule an installation time on Oct. 11 or 13 or a later date if neither of those work.

SFFR and other City employees will install the alarms provided in partnership with the American Red Cross.

Responding personelle

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded with 7 fire trucks, one command vehicle, 24 firefighters, and one Investigator. The fire is currently under investigation. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue appreciates assistance from Metro Communications, PCEMS, Sioux Falls Police Department, Animal Control, Xcel Energy, and MidAmerican Energy.

