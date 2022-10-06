Authentic Iraqi dishes now available in the Neighborhood Market

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new establishment, Sahara Restaurant, is now serving traditional Iraqi foods in the Neighborhood Market.

The owner Hayder Hayyawi grew up in Iraq but fled with his family when the U.S. Army left the country in 2011. At the Sahara Restaurant, you can find a variety of specialties, from grilled beef kabob and chicken shawarma to falafel and gyros. The meat is halal for those practicing Islam, and the ingredients are bought fresh from the market.

