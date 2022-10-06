Biden: Three steps to correct marijuana charges and classification in system

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - President Joe Biden released a statement saying jailing people for possessing marijuana is a “failed approach” at drug control, claiming the federal charges create barriers for people to be successful in life.

Biden says marijuana is still classified as a Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act, which is meant for the most dangerous drugs. Biden says the classification system, as it currently stands, is inaccurate as it lists marijuana as more dangerous than fentanyl and methamphetamine, which are the drugs that are causing massive deaths by overdose.

To clarify, Biden still believes the limitations on marijuana regarding trafficking, marketing, and underage sales should remain in place.

Biden said he is urging all Governors to pardon state offenses regarding marijuana possession.

The full statement from President Biden is available below.

Biden's statement on marijuana reform (Dakota News Now)

