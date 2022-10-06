Big game for both teams Saturday in Brookings and Stig is looking forward to it

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In case you haven’t heard., there’s a rivalry game Saturday in Brookings as the Jackrabbits will roll out the red carpet for the USD Coyotes. And rivalry or not, it’s a very important game for both teams as they play much earlier in the season when the weather is much more conducive to a huge crowd.

SDSU Football Coach John Stiegelmeier says, ”Excited about the game, the rivalry. Excited to get them here in Brookings. Looking forward to another great crowd. We’ve been blessed with really great attendance and I know it’s a big game for both of us. So we’re excited.”

Stig’s Jacks are ranked 2nd in the F-C-S and have the Bison in Fargo the following Saturday. So it’s a big two weeks for them and a huge game for both teams on Saturday in Brookings.

