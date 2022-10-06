Avera Medical Minute
Cinnamon apple chips as a fall healthy treat

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The leaves are beginning to change and fall is upon us. That means seasonal treats are here too! However, with all the Halloween candy heading our way, it is helpful to know some healthy options or alternatives. The founder of Well365 Trisha Dohn joined us this morning to show us cinnamon apple chips! They are quick and easy.

