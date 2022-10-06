Cold and breezy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It is going to be colder than it has been lately the next couple of days across the region. Highs will be in the 50s for most of us this afternoon. It will be breezy, as well. Wind gusts around 30 to 35 mph will be possible. As clouds break, we’ll be mostly clear heading into tonight. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 20s and low 30s. Freeze Warnings and Freeze Watches are set to go into effect at midnight and last through most of tomorrow morning. If you have any plants, make sure you cover them up or pull them inside! Highs will stay in the low 50s again tomorrow.

We could see more frost and freeze conditions Friday night into Saturday morning. But the good news is we should start to warm up over the weekend. Most of us will have highs back in the 60s Saturday with mid to upper 60s returning Sunday.

Looking ahead to next week, our warm up continues! We’ll be back in the upper 60s and low 70s for the first half of next week. In fact, we should stay in that ballpark through most of the week. It looks like we’ll stay dry other than a slight chance of rain Tuesday.

