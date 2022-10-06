Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Colder and Breezy

Freeze Warnings, Watches Overnight
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It is going to be colder than it has been lately the next couple of days across the region. Highs will be in the 50s for most of us this afternoon. It will be breezy, as well. Wind gusts around 30 to 35 mph will be possible. As clouds break, we’ll be mostly clear heading into tonight. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 20s and low 30s. Freeze Warnings and Freeze Watches are set to go into effect at midnight and last through most of tomorrow morning. If you have any plants, make sure you cover them up or pull them inside! Highs will stay in the low 50s again tomorrow.

We could see more frost and freeze conditions Friday night into Saturday morning. But the good news is we should start to warm up over the weekend. Most of us will have highs back in the 60s Saturday with mid to upper 60s returning Sunday.

Looking ahead to next week, our warm up continues! We’ll be back in the upper 60s and low 70s for the first half of next week. In fact, we should stay in that ballpark through most of the week. It looks like we’ll stay dry other than a slight chance of rain Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Sioux Falls store faces claims of religious appropriations as temple calls for an apology
Sioux Falls business target of religious appropriation, temple calls for apology
Brunch Food
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls, according to Tripadvisor
An Ohio man and woman are currently facing public indecency charges for an alleged sex offense...
Couple charged with public indecency after ‘sex offense’ at amusement park’s haunted house
Ricky Charles Houck is facing charges including 2nd-Degree and 3rd-Degree Rape and three counts...
62-year-old in Minnehaha County jail facing multiple rape charges

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Much Colder Air Incoming
wed
Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Wednesday Night Weather Update
Temperatures Fall Below Freezing
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Wednesday Team Weather
Meteorologist Aaron Doudna's First Alert Forecast
Meteorologist Aaron Doudna's First Alert Forecast