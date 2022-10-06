Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Deadline approaching for disabled veteran property tax program

ADVA launches Operation We Remember to raise awareness about veteran suicide prevention.
ADVA launches Operation We Remember to raise awareness about veteran suicide prevention.(WBRC)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Nov. 1, 2022, deadline for eligible disabled veterans to apply for property tax relief is approaching.

According to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Revenue, the Disabled Veteran’s Program exempts the first $150,000 of valuation on an eligible applicant’s property. The program also applies to surviving spouses of disabled veterans if they have not remarried. Once approved, this exemption will automatically continue until the property changes ownership or is not owner-occupied.

To qualify for the program, applicants must meet the following criteria:

  • The veteran must be rated as permanently and totally disabled as a result of a service-connected disability.
  • The veteran or a surviving spouse, who is not remarried, must own and occupy the property.
  • The property must be owned and occupied by an un-remarried surviving spouse receiving dependency and indemnity as a result of the veteran’s service-connected death.

Applicants will be required to provide proof of their eligibility to receive the exemption, which may be obtained by calling the Sioux Falls VA Regional Office at 1-800-827-1000.

Applications can be accessed from their county Director of Equalization or on the Department of Revenue’s website at DOR.SD.Gov. If you have questions, check out our Disabled Veteran Property Tax Exemption Brochure, or call a Property Tax Agent at 1-800-829-9188.

Applications are to be submitted to the Director of Equalization’s office in the county where the property is located by November 1. If approved, applicants will receive their first reduction in their property taxes, payable in 2024.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Sioux Falls store faces claims of religious appropriations as temple calls for an apology
Sioux Falls business target of religious appropriation, temple calls for apology
Brunch Food
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls, according to Tripadvisor
An Ohio man and woman are currently facing public indecency charges for an alleged sex offense...
Couple charged with public indecency after ‘sex offense’ at amusement park’s haunted house
Ricky Charles Houck is facing charges including 2nd-Degree and 3rd-Degree Rape and three counts...
62-year-old in Minnehaha County jail facing multiple rape charges

Latest News

Dakota News Now at 5:00
Warmer for the Weekend
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Thursday Team Weather
GREAT PLAINS ZOO & BUTTERFLY HOUSE VOTE TO MERGE
Great Plains Zoo & Butterfly House unanimously voted to merge
Oglala Sioux Tribe honors member sworn in as Highway Patrol Trooper
Oglala Sioux Tribe honors member sworn in as Highway Patrol Trooper