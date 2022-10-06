National honors for Reese Jansa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Reese Jansa found out over the weekend that she was named National HS Golfer of the Year by the National High School Coaches Association after her senior season that included a state title in high school at Harrisburg and a dominant summer season on the amateur circuit. She is the first player ever to be named Junior Female and Female Golfer of the Year in the same season. Male or female.

She is now a freshman and playing college golf for the Rockets at the University of Toledo in Ohio.

